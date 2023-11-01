Buy Tickets for Davidson Wildcats Women's Basketball Games
Davidson's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign resumes (the Wildcats are currently 8-1) on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, at home versus the High Point Panthers.
Upcoming Davidson games
Davidson's next matchup information
- Opponent: High Point Panthers
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: John M. Belk Arena
Top Davidson players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Suzi-Rose Deegan
|9
|13.8
|4.3
|2.0
|1.2
|0.0
|48.1% (50-104)
|28.1% (9-32)
|Charlise Dunn
|9
|12.3
|6.9
|1.7
|1.0
|0.9
|41.4% (36-87)
|36.0% (18-50)
|Millie Prior
|9
|11.2
|8.2
|1.8
|1.0
|2.2
|55.4% (41-74)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Elle Sutphin
|6
|13.8
|5.2
|1.0
|1.7
|0.7
|47.1% (32-68)
|46.7% (7-15)
|Issy Morgan
|9
|9.1
|2.8
|4.2
|1.3
|0.2
|58.0% (29-50)
|50.0% (8-16)
