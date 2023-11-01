On deck for the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) is a game away versus the Duke Blue Devils, beginning at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to go to see the Charlotte 49ers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Charlotte games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Charlotte's next matchup information

Opponent: Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Broadcast: The CW

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Charlotte's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Charlotte players

Shop for Charlotte gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Lu'Cye Patterson 8 14.9 3.1 2.4 1.6 0.4 46.6% (41-88) 29.2% (7-24) Igor Milicic Jr. 8 13.3 9.5 2.4 0.9 0.9 57.6% (34-59) 46.7% (14-30) Dishon Jackson 8 10.5 4.6 0.6 0.5 0.8 49.3% (37-75) 20.0% (2-10) Nik Graves 8 10.0 3.5 3.0 0.8 0.1 56.3% (27-48) 33.3% (5-15) Jackson Threadgill 8 6.0 2.3 1.1 0.8 0.3 35.2% (19-54) 25.0% (6-24)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.