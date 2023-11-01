On deck for the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) is a game away versus the Duke Blue Devils, beginning at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to go to see the Charlotte 49ers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Charlotte games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Duke A 2:15 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Richmond A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Greensboro H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Stetson A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 SMU A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Florida Atlantic H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Tulsa H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 UTSA A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 16 Rice A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 North Texas H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 23 UAB H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Tulane A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 East Carolina H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 6 South Florida A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 11 Temple A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Charlotte's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Duke Blue Devils
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
  • Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium
  • Broadcast: The CW

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Charlotte's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Charlotte players

Shop for Charlotte gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Lu'Cye Patterson 8 14.9 3.1 2.4 1.6 0.4 46.6% (41-88) 29.2% (7-24)
Igor Milicic Jr. 8 13.3 9.5 2.4 0.9 0.9 57.6% (34-59) 46.7% (14-30)
Dishon Jackson 8 10.5 4.6 0.6 0.5 0.8 49.3% (37-75) 20.0% (2-10)
Nik Graves 8 10.0 3.5 3.0 0.8 0.1 56.3% (27-48) 33.3% (5-15)
Jackson Threadgill 8 6.0 2.3 1.1 0.8 0.3 35.2% (19-54) 25.0% (6-24)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.