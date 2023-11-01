Don't be a fair-weather fan of the Campbell Fighting Camels. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Additional details, along with current team stats, can be found below.

Campbell team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Anthony Dell'Orso 7 16.9 6.0 1.9 1.1 0.3 Laurynas Vaistaras 7 9.6 3.3 1.4 0.6 0.0 Gediminas Mokseckas 7 6.3 2.3 2.3 0.3 0.0 Alex Kotov 7 5.4 4.0 1.3 0.7 0.6 Mason Grant 7 4.6 2.7 0.0 0.7 1.1 Jasin Sinani 7 4.4 3.4 1.4 0.4 0.4 Elijah Walsh 7 4.1 2.7 0.6 0.6 0.3 Tasos Cook 7 3.7 1.0 0.7 1.0 0.0 Colby Duggan 7 3.0 1.3 0.3 0.1 0.1 Broc Bidwell 4 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.5 0.0

Campbell season stats

This season, Campbell has won only two games (2-5).

The Fighting Camels have a 2-2 record at home and a 0-3 record on the road.

When Campbell defeated the Citadel Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 295 in the RPI, on November 22 by a score of 65-58, it was its signature win of the season thus far.

This year, the Fighting Camels haven't played a single game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Campbell has no games remaining against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Campbell games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Southern Virginia H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Davidson A 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Pfeiffer H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Saint Augustine's H 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Morgan State H 7:00 PM

