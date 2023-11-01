MAC foes match up when the Bowling Green Falcons (4-4) and the Ball State Cardinals (2-6) play on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium.

While Bowling Green ranks 28th in total defense with 330.5 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little less successful, ranking 10th-worst (301.6 yards per game). Ball State ranks seventh-worst in total yards per game (295), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 56th in the FBS with 360.5 total yards surrendered per contest.

See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN2.

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Key Statistics

Bowling Green Ball State 301.6 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295 (126th) 330.5 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.5 (52nd) 148.1 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135 (91st) 153.5 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 160 (120th) 16 (118th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (76th) 20 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (125th)

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has thrown for 890 yards (111.3 ypg) to lead Bowling Green, completing 57.4% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has 670 rushing yards on 110 carries with seven touchdowns.

Camden Orth has carried the ball 38 times for 133 yards (16.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Odieu Hiliare has hauled in 21 receptions for 226 yards (28.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Taron Keith has put together a 224-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 24 passes on 36 targets.

Harold Fannin has racked up 17 receptions for 201 yards, an average of 25.1 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher has thrown for 566 yards on 65.3% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Marquez Cooper has rushed for 584 yards on 121 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also added 14 catches, totaling 130 yards.

Kiael Kelly has run for 343 yards across 65 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Qian Magwood has hauled in 309 receiving yards on 34 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tanner Koziol has put together a 247-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 29 passes on 46 targets.

Ahmad Edwards' 17 grabs (on 27 targets) have netted him 225 yards (28.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

