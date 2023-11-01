It's not enough to simply be a fan of Appalachian State. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Mountaineers by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Appalachian State Mountaineers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Appalachian State team leaders

Want to buy Tre'Von Spillers' jersey? Or another Appalachian State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Donovan Gregory 7 13.1 4.1 2.6 0.3 0.0 Tre'Von Spillers 7 12.3 7.6 0.1 0.3 1.9 Terence Harcum 7 9.7 2.0 0.6 0.6 0.1 Christopher Mantis 7 9.1 2.1 1.3 0.9 0.3 Myles Tate 7 7.3 2.7 2.6 1.0 0.1 CJ Huntley 7 7.1 4.4 0.9 0.3 0.6 Jordan Marsh 6 8.2 2.5 2.7 1.2 0.5 Justin Abson 7 7.0 7.9 0.9 0.6 2.9 Xavion Brown 7 2.1 4.0 3.3 0.7 0.3 Josh Hayes 4 2.0 2.0 0.3 0.3 0.0

Appalachian State season stats

Appalachian State has five wins so far this season (5-2).

The Mountaineers are 3-0 at home, 0-2 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks on November 21, Appalachian State captured its signature win of the season, which was an 86-56 victory.

This year, the Mountaineers have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Appalachian State has two games left versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Mountaineers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Appalachian State games

Check out the Mountaineers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Auburn H 1:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Central Penn H 8:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Queens A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Gardner-Webb N 4:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 UNC Asheville N 7:00 PM

Check out the Mountaineers this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.