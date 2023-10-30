The Carolina Hurricanes, Teuvo Teravainen among them, meet the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. Looking to bet on Teravainen's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Teravainen has averaged 16:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In Teravainen's nine games played this season he's scored in four of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Teravainen has registered a point in a game five times this season over nine games played, with multiple points in two games.

Teravainen has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the nine games he's played.

Teravainen's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

There is a 33.9% chance of Teravainen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 25 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 9 Games 4 8 Points 1 7 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

