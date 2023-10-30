Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes will play on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Philadelphia Flyers. Looking to bet on Jarvis' props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Seth Jarvis vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Jarvis has averaged 19:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Jarvis has scored a goal twice this year in nine games played and had multiple goals both times.

In five of nine games this season, Jarvis has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In four of nine games this year, Jarvis has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Jarvis' implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Jarvis going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 25 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 9 Games 4 9 Points 0 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

