On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Jordan Martinook going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinook stats and insights

Martinook is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.

Martinook has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 25 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

