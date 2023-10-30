Hurricanes vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - October 30
Currently, the Carolina Hurricanes (5-4) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers (4-3-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Suzuki
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Brett Pesce
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Vasiliy Ponomarev
|C
|Out
|Knee
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Ryan Ellis
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Marc Staal
|D
|Out
|Rib
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes Season Insights
- Carolina's 33 total goals (3.7 per game) rank third in the NHL.
- Their -2 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.
Flyers Season Insights
- The Flyers' 28 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them 10th in the league.
- Philadelphia has given up 25 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in the NHL.
- Their +3 goal differential is 11th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-190)
|Flyers (+155)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.