Hornets vs. Nets October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets (0-1), on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Spectrum Center, take on the Charlotte Hornets (1-0). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and YES.
Hornets vs. Nets Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier put up 21.1 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists last season.
- Per game, P.J. Washington collected 15.7 points, 4.9 boards and 2.4 assists. He also delivered 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- LaMelo Ball recorded 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He also made 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 4 treys per game.
- Gordon Hayward collected 14.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists. He sank 47.5% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.
- Nick Richards' numbers last season were 8.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He made 62.9% of his shots from the floor.
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges' numbers last season were 17.2 points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.
- Royce O'Neale put up 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Spencer Dinwiddie put up 17.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Dennis Smith Jr. posted 8.8 points, 3.1 boards and 4.8 assists. Defensively, he pus up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Ben Simmons recorded 6.9 points, 6.1 assists and 6.3 boards.
Hornets vs. Nets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Hornets
|Nets
|111
|Points Avg.
|113.4
|117.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.5
|45.7%
|Field Goal %
|48.7%
|33%
|Three Point %
|37.8%
