When the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brent Burns light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Burns stats and insights

Burns has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.

Burns has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 25 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 13.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

