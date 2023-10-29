Panthers vs. Texans: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The Carolina Panthers (0-6) will try to end their six-game losing streak as they are 3.5-point underdogs against the Houston Texans (3-3) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The game's point total is listed at 43.5.
As the Texans prepare for this matchup against the Panthers, here are their recent betting insights and trends. The recent betting trends and insights for the Panthers can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Texans.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Panthers vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texans (-3.5)
|43.5
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texans (-3.5)
|43.5
|-176
|+148
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 8 Odds
- Click here for Jets vs Giants
- Click here for Jaguars vs Steelers
- Click here for Bears vs Chargers
- Click here for Raiders vs Lions
- Click here for Bengals vs 49ers
Carolina vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Panthers vs. Texans Betting Insights
- Carolina is winless against the spread this year.
- The Panthers are winless ATS (0-5) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.
- Carolina has seen three of its six games go over the point total.
- So far this season, Houston has posted a 4-2-0 record against the spread.
- Two of Houston's six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).
Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Hayden Hurst
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22.5 (-111)
|-
|D.J. Chark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34.5 (-115)
|-
|Adam Thielen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|66.5 (-115)
|-
|Miles Sanders
|-
|-
|38.5 (-111)
|-
|-
|-
|Chuba Hubbard
|-
|-
|34.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
|Jonathan Mingo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29.5 (-118)
|-
|Bryce Young
|230.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+160)
|7.5 (-105)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.