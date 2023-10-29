Miles Sanders was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Carolina Panthers' Week 8 matchup with the Houston Texans (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). If you're trying to find Sanders' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 8, Sanders has 61 carries for 190 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.1 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 15 receptions (24 targets) for 81 yards.

Miles Sanders Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

No other RB is on the injury list for the Panthers.

Week 8 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Game Time: 1:00 PM

Sanders 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 61 190 1 3.1 24 15 81 0

Sanders Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 18 72 0 4 26 0 Week 2 Saints 14 43 0 3 4 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 9 24 1 5 38 0 Week 4 Vikings 13 19 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 32 0 0 0 0

