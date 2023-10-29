Keenan Allen vs. Jaylon Johnson: Week 8 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen will face the Chicago Bears' defense and Jaylon Johnson in Week 8 action at SoFi Stadium. See below for more stats and analysis on the Chargers receivers' matchup versus the Bears pass defense.
Chargers vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears
|88
|14.7
|5
|31
|12.28
Keenan Allen vs. Jaylon Johnson Insights
Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense
- Keenan Allen's 574 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 64 times and has registered 46 catches and four touchdowns.
- Looking at the passing game, Los Angeles is averaging 252.3 yards (1,514 total), which ranks the team No. 16 in the NFL.
- The Chargers' scoring average on offense ranks 15th in the NFL, at 24 points per game.
- Los Angeles averages 35.5 pass attempts per game this season, placing it 12th in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Chargers pass the ball more frequently than most of the league, throwing 35 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (50% red-zone pass rate), which ranks seventh in the NFL.
Jaylon Johnson & the Bears' Defense
- Jaylon Johnson has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 15 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago's defense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks 29th in the league with 257.1 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 27th in the NFL with 7.1 yards allowed per pass attempt.
- This season, the Bears are having trouble on defense, surrendering 26.9 points per game (22nd in NFL).
- One player has recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Chicago this season.
- The Bears have given up a touchdown pass to 12 players this season.
Keenan Allen vs. Jaylon Johnson Advanced Stats
|Keenan Allen
|Jaylon Johnson
|Rec. Targets
|64
|23
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|46
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.5
|11
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|574
|15
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|95.7
|3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|211
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|8
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|2
|Interceptions
