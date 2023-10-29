Will D.J. Chark pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Carolina Panthers clash with the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will D.J. Chark score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +255 (Bet $10 to win $25.50 if he scores a TD)

Chark's stat line shows 13 catches for 197 yards and two scores. He posts 39.4 yards receiving per game.

In two of five games this season, Chark has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

D.J. Chark Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Saints 1 1 15 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 11 4 86 1 Week 4 Vikings 3 2 28 0 Week 5 @Lions 6 3 42 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 6 3 26 0

