Adam Thielen vs. Steven Nelson: Week 8 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Adam Thielen and the Carolina Panthers play the Houston Texans in Week 8 at Bank of America Stadium, where they'll be up against Steven Nelson and the Houston Texans defense. For more stats and analysis on the Panthers receivers' matchup against the Texans' secondary, see below.
Panthers vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Texans
|77.5
|12.9
|8
|42
|9.71
Adam Thielen vs. Steven Nelson Insights
Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense
- Adam Thielen has racked up 509 receiving yards on 49 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.
- Through the air, Carolina has been one of the lesser passing offenses in the league, ranking sixth-last in the NFL by generating 196.7 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 15th with eight passing touchdowns.
- With just 112 points (18.7 per game), the Panthers are having trouble scoring points this year.
- Carolina is throwing the ball more than any other team in the league, chucking it 40.2 times per game.
- In the red zone, the Panthers have been one of the least pass-heavy offenses this season, throwing the ball 21 times (eighth-fewest in league).
Steven Nelson & the Texans' Defense
- Steven Nelson has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 24 tackles and five passes defended to his name.
- In terms of passing defense, Houston is No. 16 in the league at 245.5 yards allowed per game (1,473 total passing yards against).
- The Texans are giving up 18.8 points per game, the fifth-fewest in the NFL.
- Houston hasn't given up more than 100 receiving yards to an opposing player this season.
- The Texans have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Adam Thielen vs. Steven Nelson Advanced Stats
|Adam Thielen
|Steven Nelson
|Rec. Targets
|59
|29
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|49
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.4
|19
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|509
|24
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|84.8
|4
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|177
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|7
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|3
|Interceptions
