Adam Thielen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Thielen's stats can be found below.

Thielen's season stats include 509 yards on 49 receptions (10.4 per catch) and four touchdowns, plus one carry for six yards. He has been targeted 59 times.

Adam Thielen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Panthers have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Stephen Sullivan (DNP/illness): 0 Rec Laviska Shenault Jr. (DNP/ankle): 7 Rec; 43 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Thielen 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 59 49 509 177 4 10.4

Thielen Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Saints 9 7 54 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 14 11 145 1 Week 4 Vikings 8 7 76 0 Week 5 @Lions 13 11 107 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 13 11 115 1

