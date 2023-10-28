Looking to see how the two games with CAA teams played out in Week 9 of the college football slate?. Check out the article below for key players and results from all of those games.

Stony Brook vs. Villanova

Week 9 CAA Results

Villanova 48 Stony Brook 13

  • Pregame Favorite: Villanova (-27.5)
  • Pregame Total: 46.5

Villanova Leaders

  • Passing: Connor Watkins (13-for-19, 361 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jalen Jackson (8 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Rayjoun Pringle (6 TAR, 5 REC, 196 YDS, 1 TD)

Stony Brook Leaders

  • Passing: Casey Case (12-for-22, 113 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Roland Dempster (12 ATT, 55 YDS)
  • Receiving: Anthony Johnson (15 TAR, 11 REC, 90 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

VillanovaStony Brook
556Total Yards294
398Passing Yards198
158Rushing Yards96
0Turnovers1

Next Week's CAA Games

Campbell Fighting Camels at No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACC Network
  • Favorite: -

Elon Phoenix at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Hampton Pirates at Maine Black Bears

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Towson Tigers at North Carolina A&T Aggies

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Truist Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Stony Brook Seawolves at Monmouth Hawks

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Kessler Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Villanova Wildcats at New Hampshire Wildcats

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Wildcat Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

William & Mary Tribe at Albany (NY) Great Danes

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

