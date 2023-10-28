Wake Forest vs. Florida State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (7-0) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) will meet in a matchup of ACC teams on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 20.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida State vs. Wake Forest matchup.
Wake Forest vs. Florida State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Venue: Truist Field
Wake Forest vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-20.5)
|51.5
|-1400
|+800
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-20.5)
|51.5
|-1250
|+740
Wake Forest vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- Wake Forest is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Demon Deacons have won their only game this season when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs.
- Florida State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Seminoles have been favored by 20.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
