UCLA vs. Colorado Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Based on our computer projections, the UCLA Bruins will beat the Colorado Buffaloes when the two teams play at Rose Bowl on Saturday, October 28, which kicks off at 7:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
UCLA vs. Colorado Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|UCLA (-15.5)
|Under (61.5)
|UCLA 37, Colorado 20
UCLA Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 87.5%.
- The Bruins are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- UCLA has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.
- The Bruins have had one game (out of six) hit the over this year.
- The over/under in this game is 61.5 points, 6.3 higher than the average total in UCLA games this season.
Colorado Betting Info (2023)
- The Buffaloes have a 16.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- So far this season, the Buffaloes have compiled a 3-3-1 record against the spread.
- In games it has played as at least 15.5-point underdogs this season, Colorado is 2-1 against the spread.
- The Buffaloes have hit the over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).
- Colorado games this year have averaged an over/under of 63.6 points, 2.1 more than the point total in this matchup.
Bruins vs. Buffaloes 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|UCLA
|31.3
|14.9
|37.0
|12.3
|27.0
|16.8
|Colorado
|34.4
|35.9
|40.8
|35.8
|26.0
|36.0
