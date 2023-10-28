North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) will square off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4) in a matchup of ACC teams on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Yellow Jackets are currently an underdog by 11.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 63.5 points.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech matchup in this article.
North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-11.5)
|63.5
|-450
|+333
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-11.5)
|63.5
|-410
|+315
North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- North Carolina has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Tar Heels have not covered the spread when favored by 11.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Georgia Tech has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.
