The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) will square off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4) in a matchup of ACC teams on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Yellow Jackets are currently an underdog by 11.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 63.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech matchup in this article.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-11.5) 63.5 -450 +333 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-11.5) 63.5 -410 +315 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

North Carolina has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Tar Heels have not covered the spread when favored by 11.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Georgia Tech has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.