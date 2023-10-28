ACC foes meet when the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field.

North Carolina ranks 47th in scoring defense this year (22.4 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 35.9 points per game. Georgia Tech has sputtering on defense, ranking ninth-worst with 450.7 total yards allowed per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, generating 434.1 total yards per contest (36th-ranked).

See more information below, including how to watch this game on ACC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

North Carolina Georgia Tech 499.7 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434.1 (49th) 370.1 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 450.7 (107th) 178.4 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.1 (50th) 321.3 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265 (42nd) 6 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (104th) 13 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (20th)

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has been a dual threat for North Carolina so far this season. He has 2,249 passing yards, completing 65.4% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 201 yards (28.7 ypg) on 68 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton has racked up 770 yards on 131 carries while finding paydirt eight times as a runner. He's also caught 11 passes for 117 yards (16.7 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

J.J. Jones' 417 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has totaled 25 receptions.

Nate McCollum has grabbed 33 passes while averaging 55 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Devontez Walker has a total of 321 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 23 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has been a dual threat for Georgia Tech this season. He has 1,835 passing yards (262.1 per game) while completing 59.6% of his passes. He's thrown 17 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 372 yards (53.1 ypg) on 61 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes has run for 465 yards on 84 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also tacked on 13 catches, totaling 122 yards.

Eric Singleton Jr. has totaled 20 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 355 (50.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has five touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has caught 28 passes and compiled 333 receiving yards (47.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Dominick Blaylock's 16 grabs (on 26 targets) have netted him 247 yards (35.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed North Carolina or Georgia Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.