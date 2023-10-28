The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4) will battle in a clash of ACC rivals at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field in Atlanta, Georgia. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: North Carolina 33, Georgia Tech 26

North Carolina 33, Georgia Tech 26 North Carolina has compiled a 5-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 83.3% of those games).

The Tar Heels have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.

This season, Georgia Tech has been the underdog four times and won two of those games.

The Yellow Jackets have entered two games this season as the underdog by +333 or more and are in those contests.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tar Heels have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (+11.5)



Georgia Tech (+11.5) North Carolina has played six games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Tar Heels have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 11.5 points or more.

Georgia Tech owns a record of 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Yellow Jackets have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (65.5)



Under (65.5) North Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 65.5 points in a game twice this season.

This season, Georgia Tech has played two games with a combined score higher than 65.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 65.6 points per game, 0.1 points more than the total of 65.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

North Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.2 57.1 63.5 Implied Total AVG 34.7 35 33 ATS Record 4-2-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 3-2-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Georgia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.5 51.8 59.2 Implied Total AVG 34.2 32 36.3 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 3-0-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

