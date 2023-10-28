The Clemson Tigers (4-3) visit the NC State Wolfpack (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between ACC foes at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. NC State is a 9.5-point underdog. The total for this game has been set at 44 points.

Clemson is putting up 30.4 points per game on offense (49th in the FBS), and ranks 39th on the other side of the ball with 20.6 points allowed per game. NC State ranks 99th with 347.4 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 36th with 332.9 total yards surrendered per game on defense.

NC State vs. Clemson Game Info

Clemson vs NC State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clemson -9.5 -110 -110 44 -110 -110 -375 +280

NC State Recent Performance

The Wolfpack are really struggling of late offensively, accumulating 302.3 yards per game in their past three games (-94-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 342 (54th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Wolfpack are putting up 20.3 points per game (-51-worst in college football), and giving up 26 per game (-2-worst).

NC State is accumulating 190 passing yards per game in its past three games (-33-worst in the country), and allowing 236 per game (-31-worst).

The Wolfpack are -56-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (112.3), and 52nd in rushing yards allowed (106).

The Wolfpack have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, over their last three contests.

NC State has hit the over once in its past three games.

Week 9 ACC Betting Trends

NC State Betting Records & Stats

NC State is 1-4-1 against the spread this year.

Two of NC State's six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

NC State has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

NC State has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +280 odds on them winning this game.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 971 yards on 94-of-160 passing with five touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 281 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Michael Allen has totaled 230 yards on 43 carries with one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion has racked up 410 receiving yards on 37 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has caught nine passes and compiled 172 receiving yards (24.6 per game).

Bradley Rozner's 14 catches (on 23 targets) have netted him 145 yards (20.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Davin Vann has 4.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 22 tackles.

NC State's leading tackler, Payton Wilson, has 77 tackles, six TFL, four sacks, and one interception this year.

Shyheim Battle has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 23 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

