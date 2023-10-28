The Clemson Tigers (4-3) will meet their ACC-rival, the NC State Wolfpack (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Tigers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 43.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. NC State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

NC State vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline NC State Moneyline BetMGM Clemson (-9.5) 43.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Clemson (-9.5) 43.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

NC State vs. Clemson Betting Trends

NC State has a record of just 1-4-1 against the spread this season.

Clemson has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

