The Clemson Tigers (4-3) will meet their ACC-rival, the NC State Wolfpack (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Tigers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 43.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. NC State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

NC State vs. Clemson Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: The CW
  • City: Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline NC State Moneyline
BetMGM Clemson (-9.5) 43.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Clemson (-9.5) 43.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

NC State vs. Clemson Betting Trends

  • NC State has a record of just 1-4-1 against the spread this season.
  • Clemson has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.