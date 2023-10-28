The UT Martin Skyhawks (6-1) visit the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-4) at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 20th-worst in the FCS (33.1 points allowed per game), Gardner-Webb has had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 72nd in the FCS by totaling 23.3 points per game. UT Martin's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 10th-best in the FCS with 442.4 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 370.6 total yards per game, which ranks 79th.

See more information below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Gardner-Webb vs. UT Martin Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Boiling Springs, North Carolina Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Gardner-Webb vs. UT Martin Key Statistics

Gardner-Webb UT Martin 330.7 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.4 (17th) 355.1 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.6 (72nd) 147.7 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.4 (5th) 183 (81st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196 (68th) 8 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell has thrown for 938 yards (134 ypg) to lead Gardner-Webb, completing 57.1% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 84 rushing yards on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Narii Gaither has carried the ball 80 times for a team-high 422 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 141 yards (20.1 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, Jayden Brown has carried the ball 63 times for 365 yards (52.1 per game) and four touchdowns, while also racking up 173 yards through the air with four touchdowns.

Ephraim Floyd's team-leading 275 yards as a receiver have come on 25 receptions (out of 27 targets) with one touchdown.

Karim Page has caught 19 passes while averaging 25.3 yards per game.

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has thrown for 1,282 yards (183.1 ypg) to lead UT Martin, completing 51.9% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 282 yards (40.3 ypg) on 51 carries with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Sam Franklin, has carried the ball 139 times for 940 yards (134.3 per game) with eight touchdowns.

DeVonte Tanksley has hauled in 357 receiving yards on 28 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Trevonte Rucker has 22 receptions (on 25 targets) for a total of 300 yards (42.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Zoe Roberts' 14 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Gardner-Webb or UT Martin gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.