The UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) meet a fellow AAC opponent when they host the East Carolina Pirates (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Alamodome.

UTSA is totaling 29 points per game on offense this year (67th in the FBS), and is surrendering 25.1 points per game (67th) on defense. East Carolina ranks eighth-worst in points per game (17.4), but it has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 59th in the FBS with 24.1 points ceded per contest.

East Carolina vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

East Carolina vs. UTSA Key Statistics

East Carolina UTSA 274 (132nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.3 (86th) 329.3 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.1 (55th) 113 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.9 (67th) 161 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.4 (59th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (89th) 11 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (93rd)

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has racked up 718 yards (102.6 ypg) while completing 50.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Rahjai Harris has rushed for 249 yards on 76 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Mason Garcia has run for 227 yards across 50 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Chase Sowell paces his squad with 295 receiving yards on 25 receptions.

Jaylen Johnson has caught 25 passes and compiled 236 receiving yards (33.7 per game).

Jsi Hatfield has racked up 219 reciving yards (31.3 ypg) this season.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has recorded 1,193 yards (170.4 ypg) on 114-of-171 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 94 rushing yards (13.4 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Kevorian Barnes has racked up 469 yards on 104 carries while finding paydirt four times.

Robert Henry has carried the ball 53 times for 359 yards (51.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus' leads his squad with 496 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 51 catches (out of 70 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 349 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Devin McCuin's 23 grabs are good enough for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

