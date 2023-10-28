The No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (5-2), with the 19th-ranked run offense in the country, will play the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (6-1) and the 15th-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Cardinals are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 46 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Duke matchup in this article.

Duke vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Duke vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline Duke Moneyline BetMGM Louisville (-4.5) 46 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Louisville (-4.5) 46.5 -194 +160 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Duke vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Duke has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this season.

The Blue Devils have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Louisville has covered three times in seven games with a spread this season.

The Cardinals have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Duke 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

