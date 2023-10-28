The No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (6-1) meet a familiar opponent when they host the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in an ACC battle.

Louisville is averaging 34.1 points per game offensively this season (28th in the FBS), and is surrendering 20.6 points per game (39th) on defense. Duke ranks 79th in the FBS with 370.7 total yards per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 24th-best by giving up only 315.9 total yards per contest.

Duke vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Duke vs. Louisville Key Statistics

Duke Louisville 370.7 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464 (30th) 315.9 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.9 (21st) 197.4 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.3 (41st) 173.3 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.7 (28th) 7 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (80th) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (13th)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard leads Duke with 981 yards on 86-of-142 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 339 rushing yards (48.4 ypg) on 48 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jordan Waters is his team's leading rusher with 78 carries for 465 yards, or 66.4 per game. He's found paydirt nine times on the ground, as well.

Jaquez Moore has piled up 69 carries and totaled 390 yards with three touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has collected 25 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 379 (54.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has two touchdowns.

Jordan Moore has 27 receptions (on 45 targets) for a total of 348 yards (49.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Sahmir Hagans has racked up 144 reciving yards (20.6 ypg) this season.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has recorded 1,901 yards (271.6 ypg) on 132-of-208 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball 89 times for 661 yards (94.4 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 10 passes for 174 yards and one touchdown.

This season, Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 52 times for 207 yards (29.6 per game) and three touchdowns, while also racking up 133 yards through the air.

Jamari Thrash's leads his squad with 639 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 39 catches (out of 58 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 223 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has compiled 14 grabs for 207 yards, an average of 29.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

