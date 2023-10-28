The Davidson Wildcats (5-2) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Richardson Stadium in a Pioneer League showdown.

Davidson has the 37th-ranked defense this season (22.7 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking second-best with 43.3 points per game. Presbyterian ranks 84th in the FCS with 21.7 points per game on offense, and it ranks 44th with 24.1 points surrendered per contest on defense.

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Davidson vs. Presbyterian Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: Richardson Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Davidson vs. Presbyterian Key Statistics

Davidson Presbyterian 480.4 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.6 (79th) 262.6 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.9 (21st) 300.0 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.9 (93rd) 180.4 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.7 (42nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Davidson Stats Leaders

Coulter Cleland has thrown for 1,056 yards (150.9 ypg) to lead Davidson, completing 78% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 237 rushing yards on 38 carries.

Mari Adams has carried the ball 115 times for a team-high 669 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times.

This season, Mason Sheron has carried the ball 79 times for 498 yards (71.1 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Aaron Maione's 283 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has totaled 21 receptions and two touchdowns.

Brody Reina has put together a 240-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 11 passes on nine targets.

Mark McCurdy has hauled in 19 grabs for 216 yards, an average of 30.9 yards per game.

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley has been a dual threat for Presbyterian this season. He has 1,312 passing yards (187.4 per game) while completing 50.6% of his passes. He's thrown eight touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 233 yards (33.3 ypg) on 50 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Zach Switzer has taken 44 carries and totaled 175 yards.

Dominic Kibby leads his squad with 512 receiving yards on 26 catches with four touchdowns.

Worth Warner has put up a 334-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 23 passes on 21 targets.

Jordan Irizarry's 14 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 224 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Davidson or Presbyterian gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.