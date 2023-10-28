The Richmond Spiders (5-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Campbell Fighting Camels (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium in a CAA clash.

Richmond ranks 60th in scoring offense (24.4 points per game) and 31st in scoring defense (22.0 points allowed per game) this season. Campbell's offense has been thriving, putting up 37.3 points per contest (ninth-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 82nd by surrendering 29.1 points per game.

Campbell vs. Richmond Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

Campbell vs. Richmond Key Statistics

Campbell Richmond 431.1 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.1 (64th) 413.6 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.6 (76th) 158.7 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.4 (92nd) 272.4 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.8 (67th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams has thrown for 1,900 yards on 74.9% passing while recording 15 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 124 yards with three scores.

NaQuari Rogers has rushed for 414 yards on 86 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground. He's also added 11 catches, totaling 112 yards.

Lamagea McDowell has piled up 291 yards (on 70 carries) with five touchdowns.

Jalen Kelsey leads his team with 465 receiving yards on 26 receptions with three touchdowns.

Vincent Wilkins has racked up 391 receiving yards (55.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 38 receptions.

Chaney Fitzgerald's 34 grabs (on 33 targets) have netted him 366 yards (52.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Richmond Stats Leaders

Camden Coleman has racked up 871 yards (108.9 ypg) on 75-of-115 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Savon Smith has 419 rushing yards on 88 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, Milan Howard has carried the ball 38 times for 152 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Nick DeGennaro's leads his squad with 608 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 48 receptions (out of 53 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has caught 17 passes for 214 yards (26.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brooks Heagarty has been the target of eight passes and compiled six receptions for 122 yards, an average of 15.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

