Our computer model predicts the Campbell Fighting Camels will take down the Richmond Spiders on Saturday, October 28 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Campbell vs. Richmond Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Campbell (-8.3) 55.5 Campbell 32, Richmond 24

Campbell Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Camels have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.

The Fighting Camels have hit the over in two of two games with a set total (100%).

Richmond Betting Info (2023)

The Spiders have posted two wins against the spread this season.

The Spiders and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

Fighting Camels vs. Spiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Richmond 24.4 22.0 26.0 21.3 22.8 22.8 Campbell 37.3 29.1 27.3 30.0 44.8 28.5

