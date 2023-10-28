The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-4) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Golden Eagles will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss matchup in this article.

Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-17) 55.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-16.5) 55.5 -880 +580 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

Appalachian State has a record of 2-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have not covered the spread when favored by 17 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Southern Miss has put together a 0-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.

