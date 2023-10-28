The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-4) face a fellow Sun Belt foe when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Appalachian State ranks 29th in total offense (443 yards per game) and 98th in total defense (397.7 yards allowed per game) this year. Southern Miss has plenty of room to get better, as it ranks 25th-worst in total yards per game (326.4) and 22nd-worst in total yards surrendered per game (417.1).

For more details on this matchup, read on.

Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss Key Statistics

Appalachian State Southern Miss 443 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.4 (118th) 397.7 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.1 (89th) 178.4 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.6 (93rd) 264.6 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.9 (107th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (49th) 9 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (106th)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has thrown for 1,782 yards (254.6 ypg) to lead Appalachian State, completing 61.5% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 156 rushing yards on 39 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Nate Noel, has carried the ball 125 times for 639 yards (91.3 per game), scoring four times.

Kanye Roberts has been handed the ball 56 times this year and racked up 275 yards (39.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson's team-leading 430 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 42 targets) with four touchdowns.

Christan Horn has caught 19 passes while averaging 41.6 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

DaShaun Davis has a total of 222 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 18 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has thrown for 1,259 yards (179.9 per game) while completing 52.7% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Frank Gore Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 115 carries for 434 yards, or 62 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Rodrigues Clark has rushed for 369 yards on 55 carries with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston leads his squad with 334 receiving yards on 21 receptions with three touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has caught 24 passes and compiled 331 receiving yards (47.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Tiaquelin Mims' 29 targets have resulted in 20 catches for 213 yards and one touchdown.

