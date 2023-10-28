The Appalachian State Mountaineers are expected to come out on top in their game versus the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 28, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (56) Appalachian State 39, Southern Miss 21

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 Sun Belt Predictions

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mountaineers have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

The Mountaineers have won twice against the spread this year.

Appalachian State has yet to cover the spread when they are at least 17-point favorites (0-1).

There have been four Mountaineers games (out of seven) that hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 56 points, 3.4 more than the average point total for Appalachian State games this season.

Southern Miss Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 14.8% chance of a victory for the Golden Eagles.

The Golden Eagles are winless against the spread so far this year in six games with a set total.

Southern Miss has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 17 points or more this season (0-2).

Out of the Golden Eagles' six games with a set total, four have hit the over (66.7%).

Southern Miss games this season have averaged an over/under of 52.7 points, 3.3 less than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mountaineers vs. Golden Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Appalachian State 32.4 29.9 37.3 26.3 28.8 32.5 Southern Miss 20.7 38.1 23.0 25.5 17.7 55.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.