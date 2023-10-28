Aditi Ashook is in 71st place, with a score of +3, after the second round of the Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Looking to place a bet on Aditi Ashook at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +5000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Ashook Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Aditi Ashook Insights

Ashook has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score in one of her last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Ashook has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Ashook has finished in the top 10 once in her past five appearances.

Ashook has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Ashook will attempt to make the cut for the 14th straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 30 -2 262 0 13 3 5 $717,841

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

TPC Kuala Lumpur measures 6,596 yards for this tournament, 405 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,001).

Ashook will take to the 6,596-yard course this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur after having played courses with an average length of 6,543 yards in the past year.

Ashook's Last Time Out

Ashook finished in the 43rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of par.

She averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the BMW Ladies Championship , which placed her in the 16th percentile among all competitors.

Ashook was better than 43% of the golfers at the BMW Ladies Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Ashook recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , worse than the field average of 2.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Ashook had two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

Ashook had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 7.3 on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship .

In that most recent tournament, Ashook's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.0).

Ashook finished the BMW Ladies Championship registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, equal to the field average on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Ashook recorded one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Ashook's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.