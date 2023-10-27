North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Wayne County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Wayne County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Goldsboro High School at Eastern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rosewood High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Salemburg, NC
- Conference: Carolina 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beddingfield High School at Spring Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Seven Springs, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hobbton High School at North Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Mount Olive, NC
- Conference: Carolina 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Christian Academy at Wayne Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Wayne High School at Charles B Aycock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Pikeville, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.