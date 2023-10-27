North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Scotland County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
High school football action in Scotland County, North Carolina is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Scotland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Richmond Senior High School at Scotland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Laurinburg, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
