North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sampson County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Sampson County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need below.
Sampson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Rosewood High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Salemburg, NC
- Conference: Carolina 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hobbton High School at North Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Mount Olive, NC
- Conference: Carolina 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
