North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Orange County, North Carolina this week? We have the information here.
Orange County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Chapel Hill High School at East Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Alamance High School at Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- Conference: Central 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrboro High School at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
