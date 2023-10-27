In Northampton County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

    KIPP Pride High School at North Edgecombe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Tarboro, NC
    • Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Weldon High School at Northampton County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Gaston, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

