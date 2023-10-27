Jordan Martinook will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks meet at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Prop bets for Martinook are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jordan Martinook vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Martinook Season Stats Insights

Martinook's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:44 per game on the ice, is 0.

Martinook has yet to score a goal this year through eight games played.

Martinook has recorded a point in one of eight games playedthis season.

In one of eight games this year, Martinook has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Martinook's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Martinook going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Martinook Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 28 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 8 Games 3 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

