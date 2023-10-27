Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Sharks on October 27, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Tomas Hertl and others when the Carolina Hurricanes host the San Jose Sharks at PNC Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
One of Carolina's top contributing offensive players this season is Kotkaniemi, who has nine points (four goals, five assists) and plays an average of 16:10 per game.
Kotkaniemi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Lightning
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Kraken
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Sharks
|Oct. 17
|0
|2
|2
|3
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Martin Necas is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing nine points (four goals, five assists) to the team.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 26
|2
|1
|3
|6
|at Lightning
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Kraken
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Sharks
|Oct. 17
|1
|1
|2
|4
Brady Skjei Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)
Brady Skjei's seven points this season have come via one goal and six assists.
Skjei Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kraken
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Oct. 17
|0
|2
|2
|4
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Hertl has recorded one goal and four assists in seven games for San Jose, good for five points.
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Panthers
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Predators
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 17
|0
|2
|2
|1
