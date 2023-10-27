Friday's NHL schedule includes a contest between the heavily favored Carolina Hurricanes (4-4, -400 on the moneyline to win at home) and the San Jose Sharks (0-6-1, +310 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Sharks Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Betting Trends

San Jose has played three games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

The Hurricanes are 4-3 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Sharks have been an underdog seven times this season, and have not pulled off an upset.

Carolina has never played a game this season shorter than -400 moneyline odds.

San Jose has not been a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +310 odds on them winning this game.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-115) Michael Bunting 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (+145) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+145) -

