There is high school football action in Harnett County, North Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Carteret County
  • New Hanover County
  • Surry County
  • Martin County
  • Forsyth County
  • Durham County
  • Vance County
  • Lee County
  • Lenoir County
  • Wilson County

    • Harnett County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    St. Pauls High School at Midway High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Dunn, NC
    • Conference: Southeastern Athletic 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Western Harnett High School at Terry Sanford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Fayetteville, NC
    • Conference: All American 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.