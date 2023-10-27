North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Halifax County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Halifax County, North Carolina this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Halifax County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Rocky Mount Preparatory High School at Northwest Halifax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Littleton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nash Central High School at Roanoke Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Roanoke Rapids, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weldon High School at Northampton County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Gaston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Halifax High School at Wilson Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
