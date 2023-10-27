Is there high school football on the docket this week in Gates County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Gates County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Gates County High School at Perquimans High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Hertford, NC
    • Conference: Four Rivers 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

