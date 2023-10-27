North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Forsyth County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Rockingham County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davie County High School at Glenn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Tabor High School at Parkland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Reagan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Pfafftown, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at Carver High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- Conference: Northwest Piedmont 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Forsyth High School at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Clemmons, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Central Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lexington, NC
- Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
