North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Durham County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Durham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Riverside High School at Northern Durham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles E. Jordan High School at Hillside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrboro High School at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
