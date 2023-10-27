North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Davidson County, North Carolina this week? We have what you need here.
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thomasville High School at Lexington Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lexington, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Davidson High School at Ledford Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Central Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lexington, NC
- Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Davidson High School at East Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
